Zoril, Albert F. Born to Eternal Life on March 5, 2019 at age 99. Beloved husband of Bernadine (nee Klemens) for 68 years. Loving father of Allan Zoril and Les (Linda) Zoril. Proud grandfather of Michael (Courtney) Zoril, Amber (James) Schuenemann, Karie Zoril, Stephanie (Adam) Stone, Ashley and Amy Zoril. Great grandfather of Thomas, Daniel, Ted, Andrew and Claire. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Anne) Zoril and sister Augustina Zoril. Albert served his country in the Army as a Medic during WWII. He retired from Milwaukee County Grounds as a firefighter after many years of dedicated service. He was a longtime member and usher at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 12 -3:30 PM. A Rosary vigil will be said at 3:30 PM. A Latin Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 AM on Monday at St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr Catholic Church (524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, WI). Burial with full Military Honors to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the church. "You will always be loved, remembered and missed."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
