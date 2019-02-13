|
|
Gagliano, Albert "Al the Italian Paisano" Of Eagle. Born to eternal life on February 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving husband and best friend of Cindy. Beloved father of Cindy (David Heisler), and Gina. Preceded in death by his son Jeffrey. Proud and loving grandpa of Callie, and Joey Sterle. Further survived by his beloved sister Jeanette Lemay, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Funeral Home (930 Main St. Mukwonago) from 11:00AM until 1:45PM. Funeral Service at 2:00PM. Burial and Committal Service on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Eagle, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Al's family deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019