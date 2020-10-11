Albert H. Donohoue
Passed away surrounded by his loving family at the age of 93. Survived by Yvonne Donohoue his beloved wife of 63 years. Devoted Dad of Colleen (Scott) Blakeslee, Michael (Karen) Donohoue, Brian Donohoue, Kathleen (John) Resop, Laureen (Jeff) Tonsager, Doreen (Jim) Leuzinger, Maureen Donohoue and Christeen Donohoue. Proud Grandpa of Samantha and Hailey Donohoue; Kelly Donohoue; Jessika and Jordan; Amanda (Brian), Alayna (Raj) and Matt; Matthew (Nicole) and Benjamin; Chad Donohoue; Nicholas, Justin and Luke. Survived by his sister, Ellen Allender as well as many nieces and nephews.
Albert proudly served his country in the US Navy, PHM 3rd Class. He sent his entire life taking care of and enjoying his family.
Private Service. Memorials to a charity of your choice
.