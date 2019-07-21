Resources
Albert H. Henke

Albert H. Henke Notice
Henke, Albert H. Albert H. Henke, 86, of Menomonee Falls, passed away in his home on July 2, 2019. A graduate of Rufus King High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Skycom Avionics, loved to cook and spend time with his family. Albert is survived by his wife of 62 years Marlene (nee Redlich), children Mark (Cathi), Allen (Michelle), Brian (Julie), Christine (Ken) Graham, Michael Henke and Tammy (John) Lichterman, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Christina. Visitation at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 28th at Crossway Church, W156 N10041 Pilgrim Road. Memorial service at 3:00pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
