Albert Halvorsen

West Allis - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Devoted husband of 59 years to Annette (nee Lueder) Halvorsen. Cherished dad of John (Kathie) Halvorsen and Robert (Tammy) Halvorsen. Loving grandpa of Aimee, Justin, James, Adam and Jacob Halvorsen, Katrina (Nicholas) Jordan, Edward Ludwig Jr., Ann Marie (Michael Hansen) Vogel, April Fraley and the late David Fraley Jr. Great grandpa of Connor Vela, William Vela, Shianne Vela, Asher E.B. Ludwig, Sebastian Ludwig, Thomas Vogel, Charles Vogel, Nicholas Hansen, and Tommie Marcelain. Brother of Eugene (the late Joan) Halvorsen and Mary (the late Robert) Archer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Albert served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps in the Korean Conflict. Albert retired from Ladish after 45 years of service. Albert was a long-time usher at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He was the Scout Master and Troop Leader of Boy Scout Troop 584 in West Allis. Albert took great pleasure in tending his garden and wood working.

Memorial Visitation on WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4419 S. Howell Ave. Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Inurnment and Military Honors to follow at Highland Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
