Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Albert J. Glainyk Notice
Albert J. Glainyk

September 8, 2019 at the age of 82 years in Olympia, WA. Albert is survived by his two sons George (Caroline) and Jeffrey (Holly) and his grandchildren Madlen, Melissa, Kyle and Kayla. Preceded in death by his wife Sharon.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, October 26 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
