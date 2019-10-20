|
|
Albert J. Glainyk
September 8, 2019 at the age of 82 years in Olympia, WA. Albert is survived by his two sons George (Caroline) and Jeffrey (Holly) and his grandchildren Madlen, Melissa, Kyle and Kayla. Preceded in death by his wife Sharon. For more information please visit the funeral home website.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, October 26 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019