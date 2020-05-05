Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert J. Shurkoff



New Berlin -



Age 78. Passed away May 3, 2020. Lovingly survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Marie.



Loving father of Debra (Jeffrey) Senglaub, Tamara Maurina, Jeffrey (Marilyn) Shurkoff and Richard (Nancy) Shurkoff. Proud grandfather of Christine, Jessica (Adam), Anthony, Alexandra, Samantha and Madilyn. Great Grandfather of Brodie,and Marlee Jo. Dear brother of Barbara Ruud (Thomas). Brother in law of Gloria Spaicino.



Memorial Service will be held at a later date.













