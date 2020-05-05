Albert J. Shurkoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert J. Shurkoff

New Berlin -

Age 78. Passed away May 3, 2020. Lovingly survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Marie.

Loving father of Debra (Jeffrey) Senglaub, Tamara Maurina, Jeffrey (Marilyn) Shurkoff and Richard (Nancy) Shurkoff. Proud grandfather of Christine, Jessica (Adam), Anthony, Alexandra, Samantha and Madilyn. Great Grandfather of Brodie,and Marlee Jo. Dear brother of Barbara Ruud (Thomas). Brother in law of Gloria Spaicino.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved