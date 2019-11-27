|
|
Albert L. "Rip" Ripley
Adell - Albert L. Ripley (aka Rip), 85, of the town of Scott, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Jean; three children, Keith (Deborah), Kim Ripley (Steve), and Kris Conell; two grandchildren. Funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Avenue, in Kewaskum. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019