|
|
Albert Lawrence Ardellini
Germantown - Born to Eternal Life on December 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Al was a beloved father to Amy (Mike) Mueller and Anthony (Terra) Ardellini. Awesome grandfather to Jack and Lucy Mueller. He served in the Korean War as an Army Sergeant. Al was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, an accomplished carpenter and a member of St. Mary's.
Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave in Menomonee Falls from 9AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, followed by Military Honors. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee VA Medical Center are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019