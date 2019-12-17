Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Germantown - Born to Eternal Life on December 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Al was a beloved father to Amy (Mike) Mueller and Anthony (Terra) Ardellini. Awesome grandfather to Jack and Lucy Mueller. He served in the Korean War as an Army Sergeant. Al was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, an accomplished carpenter and a member of St. Mary's.

Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave in Menomonee Falls from 9AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, followed by Military Honors. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee VA Medical Center are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
