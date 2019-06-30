Services
Albert M. "Nick" Hinrichs

Hinrichs, Albert M. "Nick" Passed away June 21, 2019, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Studer) for 40 wonderful years. Brother of Tom (Amy) Hinrichs. Also other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday July 2, from 1 - 2 PM at ST. JOSEPH'S CEMETERY CHAPEL, (S22 W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha) with Funeral Service at 2 PM. Nick was the retired executive director of the Greater Milwaukee Bowling Association. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Children Hospital would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1850567 to (414) 301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
