Albert P. Gorecki
Albert P. Gorecki

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life on August 7, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Ida "Tootie" Gorecki. Loving father of Steven (Betsy), Michael (Pam), John (Diane), and James (Deana) Gorecki and Joan (Greg) Janutka. Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Margaret Dobiash, Eleanore Heitman, and John (Bea) Gorecki. Brother-in-law of Dolores (the late Bob) Wolfe and Elaine (the late George) Antczak. Also survived by caring nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al was a Boys Tech Alumni. He served in the US Navy during WWII and was a member of VFW Post #7485 Krejci-Braun-Meier. He was active with the EAA Chapter 11 and the Milwaukee Senior Softball League, as well as a member of St Vincent Pallotti-West Parish and a charter member of the Catholic Symphony.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 14, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at ST VINCENT PALLOTI -WEST, 201 N 76th St, Milwaukee. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St Vincent Pallotti-West Parish appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
