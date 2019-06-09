Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert R. Horn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Albert R. Horn Notice
Horn, Albert R. Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Semanek). Dear dad of Cathy Horn, Julie (Robert) Stegall and Alan (Sheryl Martin) Horn. Loving grandfather of Katy and Elicia Casey, Kimberly (Tom) Muhlenbeck and Richard Horn. Cherished great, grandfather of Ethan, Emily, Natalie, Cameron and Brooke. Brother-in-law of Gus (Judy) Semanek. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery (21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI) at 12 noon. Retired employee of Roundy's. Member of the Teamsters Local #200, the Elks Club and VFW Post # 5716 New Berlin.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline