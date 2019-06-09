|
|
Horn, Albert R. Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Semanek). Dear dad of Cathy Horn, Julie (Robert) Stegall and Alan (Sheryl Martin) Horn. Loving grandfather of Katy and Elicia Casey, Kimberly (Tom) Muhlenbeck and Richard Horn. Cherished great, grandfather of Ethan, Emily, Natalie, Cameron and Brooke. Brother-in-law of Gus (Judy) Semanek. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery (21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI) at 12 noon. Retired employee of Roundy's. Member of the Teamsters Local #200, the Elks Club and VFW Post # 5716 New Berlin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019