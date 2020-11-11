Albert V. MohorichNew Berlin - Entered Eternal Life on November 9th, 2020 at the age of 84. Survived by his beloved wife Kathy (nee: Nell) and his loving children Vicki (Robert) Mohorich-Flanders, David (Patricia), Daniel and Michael (Jennifer). Proud grandpa of Madeline, Isabelle, Megan, Jake, Matthew and Ana. Further survived by sister Sharon Mutza, other relatives and friends.Visitation to take place at HOLY APOSTLES (16000 W National Ave, New Berlin) Wednesday November, 18th from 10:30am-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow.