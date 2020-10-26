1/1
Albert W. Hipp
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert W. Hipp

On October 21, 2020 Albert Hipp found eternal peace. He was born to Elsie (Kunke) and Julius Hipp in 1942 in Milwaukee, WI. He was the youngest of his siblings Julius, Eugenia, Edward, Virginia, Wayne and Robert and uncle to Karen, Kenneth, James, Janet, Robert and Renee. He served his country in the United States Army and is a former Milwaukee County Parks employee. He was a man of Christian faith and a member of St. Martini Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Julius, Eugenia and Edward.

Visitation Tuesday, October 27 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the ROZGA LINCOLN VILLAGE CHAPEL (703 W. Lincoln Av, Milwaukee) followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved