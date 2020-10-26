Albert W. HippOn October 21, 2020 Albert Hipp found eternal peace. He was born to Elsie (Kunke) and Julius Hipp in 1942 in Milwaukee, WI. He was the youngest of his siblings Julius, Eugenia, Edward, Virginia, Wayne and Robert and uncle to Karen, Kenneth, James, Janet, Robert and Renee. He served his country in the United States Army and is a former Milwaukee County Parks employee. He was a man of Christian faith and a member of St. Martini Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Julius, Eugenia and Edward.Visitation Tuesday, October 27 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the ROZGA LINCOLN VILLAGE CHAPEL (703 W. Lincoln Av, Milwaukee) followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.