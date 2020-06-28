Albert "Bert" Wartchow
1930 - 2020
Albert "Bert" Wartchow

Age 90, was born May 3, 1930 in Omaha, NE and passed away June 19, 2020 in Wauwatosa, WI. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Shirley (Hallback), children Christian (Janet) Wartchow, Karen Wartchow, Catherine Sloan, and Julia Wartchow. He was a loving Grampy/Opa and will be greatly missed by grandchildren Jennifer (Colette Montoya) Sloan, Joshua (Amanda Tripp) Wartchow, Patrick Sloan, Daniel (Sarah Hahn) Sloan, Robert Sloan, Kirsten (David) Teklits and Beth (Ted) Swanson.

Please see the funeral home website for further details. A memorial celebration will be held when it is possible to be together physically again.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
