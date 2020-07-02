1/
Alberta "Bobbi" Sparks
Alberta "Bobbi" Sparks

Richfield - Found peace on July 1, 2020. Age 85. Loving mom of William (Cynthia) Dionne, Michael (Nancy) Dionne and Loren (Dori) Sparks. Proud grandma of 6 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jalane Perkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and James Denman and her brother, James Denman. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per Bobbi's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
