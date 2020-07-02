1/
Alberta "Bobbi" Sparks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta "Bobbi" Sparks

Richfield - Found peace on July 1, 2020. Age 85. Loving mom of William (Cynthia) Dionne, Michael (Nancy) Dionne and Loren (Dori) Sparks. Proud grandma of 6 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jalane Perkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and James Denman and her brother, James Denman. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per Bobbi's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved