Rivera, Alberto "Tito" Rivera, Alberto "Tito" lost his battle with Liver Cancer and passed into enternal life on Sunday February 24, 2019 at age 62 with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Nicole Rivera, beloved children; Jonathan Steinberg, Emilio Rivera, Alberto Rivera Jr., Anastasia Rivera, and Jasmine Rivera. He was a proud grandfather to 7 grandchildren. Tito will be dearly missed by many more. Memorial gathering will be held Friday March 1, 2019 at Witkowiak Funeral Home 529 W Historic Mitchell Milwaukee, WI 53204.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019