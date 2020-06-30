Albin A. Gawlik
New Berlin - Passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 84yrs. Beloved husband of Geri Gawlik (Nee Kaminski). Loving father of Mike (Barb) Gawlik, Michelle (Dan) Miller, Monica Gawlik. Dear grandfather of Jenna (Mike) Hannon, Leanna (Kyle) Madson, Justin (Bry) Gawlik, Tyler (Mackenzie) Gawlik, Chelsea (Tyler) Schwertfeger, Nathan Miller. Great-grandfather of Jack Hannon, Norah Madson, Emeri Gawlik. Also survived by a sister Alma (Gordon) Stelter and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME NEW BERLIN CHAPEL (50 person max at any time) from 4-7PM (Vigil 7PM). Mass will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10AM at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH ( S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave. Big Bend, WI). Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
