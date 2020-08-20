Albin "Al" ZakowskiBorn to Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Domicil "Dolly" (Nee Marciniak). Loving dad of Karen Zakowski, Sandra (Jeff) Kubel and the late Gary Zakowski. Proud grandpa of Bryan and Kristin Kubel. Preceded in death by Agnes (the late Phil) Pilichowski, Clarence Zakowski and Genevieve (the late James) Chybowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9:15- 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 AM at St. Matthias Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Al was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years of service. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening, listening to Polka Music, watching sports and most importantly spending time with family.