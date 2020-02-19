Services
New Berlin - Passed away February 15, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Emelia Mattioli. Loving brother of Peter (Esther) Mattioli. Dear uncle of Lisa (Corey) Stuttgen, Gina (Casey) Lombard and Peter Michael (Angela) Mattioli. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday at the funeral home 11:00 am until time of services. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
