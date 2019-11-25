|
Aleja Cruz
Monday, November 25, 2019. Age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Isabel Cruz. Loving mother of John, Juanita (Pablo), Carmen (Rufino), Nilda, Lillian (Mike) Gierach, Mike (Marianne) and the late Wilson. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1-4PM. Funeral Service at 4PM. Entombment Monday 1 PM at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019