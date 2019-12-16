|
Alex "Laddy" J. Hoffmann
Menomonee Falls - Alex "Laddy" J. Hoffmann, 66, of Menomonee Falls, WI, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Menomonee Falls Community Memorial Hospital after several years with cancer.
He was born in Milwaukee WI, on June 18, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William C. "Phil" and Gloria Hoffmann (Adamkiewicz), and his second son. Laddy was the third of six children of Phil and Gloria. He is survived by his stepmother, Jane Hoffmann (West Bend) as well as his former spouse, oldest son, and their only daughter. He is also survived by his seven siblings, their spouses, 14 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews.
He was nicknamed "Laddy" in honor of his mother's uncle Dr. Ladislaus "Laddy" Adamkiewicz, a renowned surgeon who served as physician to explorer and U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Admiral Richard E. Byrd on his third expedition to Antarctica in the 1930s. Byrd was the first person to reach the South Pole by air.
A child of the 1960s, Laddy and his brother Rick nearly made it in the rock music industry with their band Reyna, signing a contract with MCA Records, who later backed out. Laddy played bass guitar. See "Reyna Alex Hoffmann" on YouTube.com
Laddy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and pursued a career in commercial banking as a mortgage lender. He worked at a number of banks, including First Wisconsin, later to become US Bank, USB Payment Processing and iStream Financial Services, online banking software companies.
He enjoyed traveling with his spouse and children and took major trips to places such as Hawaii and Egypt. He was a dog lover who grew up with an Irish Wolf Hound, Black Lab, German Shepherd, and had as an adult a Samoyed and a German Shorthair.
The last years of his life he devoted to working with Wisconsin state legislators and the governor to pass legislation changing the criminal justice system approach to addiction from one of incarceration to behavioral modification and treatment. He traveled extensively to Madison and worked occasionally at the national level with members of Congress. While working with legislators he managed a frozen yogurt business which donated 100% of its profits to various charities.
He also authored a book, "Our Last Day in Heaven," the story of his life's journey.
In lieu of a funeral, remembrances may be posted online through FeerickFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Alex J. Hoffmann to the at . Please designate specifically "for prostate cancer research." The family is especially grateful to the staff at Froedtert Hospitals and Horizon Hospice for their care of Laddy the past two years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019