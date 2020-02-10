Services
Alex Kelling


1995 - 2020
Alex Kelling Notice
Alex Kelling

West Milwaukee - Left us too soon, Saturday February 8, 2020 at the age of 24. Cherished son of Rosanne and Keith. Beloved brother of Andrew (Sara), Nicole (Dave) Engstrom, Mike and Zach. The love of his life Marialaura. Devoted uncle to Callie, Carter and Marlene. Big brother to Marlene, Melissa and Mayra. He will be missed by his cherished dog Chente. He will be missed by many relatives and countless friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday February 17, 4-6:45 PM Funeral Service 7PM.

"His kind heart and his infectious smile will be missed by all"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
