Chmielinski, Alex R. Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving husband of the late Alice L. (nee Zwicke). Beloved father to Karen (the late Michael) Smith, Ellen (Clyde) Gestl and the late Michael Chmielinski. Dear grandfather to Glen (Kelly) Smith, Alan (Caroline) Smith, Adam (Melissa) Smith, Mark (Missi) Smith, James (Carol Chaparas) Gestl and Matthew (Christine) Gestl. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers; Stanley, Eddie, Albin, sisters; Regina, Hattie, Joan and his special friend Shirley Garbish. Visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, May 31 from 9:30 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Maple Ridge Health Services and Vitas Hospice for their loving care of Alex.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
