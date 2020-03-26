Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Dr. Alex Surba Tucker

Dr. Alex Surba Tucker Notice
Dr. Alex Surba Tucker

Dr. Alex Surba Tucker, served the Milwaukee Community for 45 years as a family physician at Family Health Plan, St. Mary's/Columbia/Ascension, and most recently Outreach Community Health Clinic. He is a 1975 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda; three sons Bawill (Ft. Lauderdale), Surba (Salt Lake City), and Boima with partner Tamara (Santa Rosa); one beautiful daughter, Jeneba (Mil-waukee) and a nephew, Baigeh with partner Nikki (Seattle). He is also a proud Grandpa to Mya and Jade Polley (Milwaukee), and Jair John Baake Tucker (Santa Rosa).

Also many surviving family members, Peter (Syracuse), Dr. Joly, Dr. Rosella (Houston), Henry, Bridget (Freetown, Sierra Leone) and Moses (Bo, Sierra Leone). He was preceded in death by parents, Solomon and Rose Tucker, and brothers Tommy, Jonathan, and Charles. He is remem-bered fondly by many nieces and nephews!

Memorial Service will be planned for June. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted for Dr. Alex Tucker Memorial fund through Educator's Credit Union-Wisconsin and through Venmo (@alextuckerfund).

On being a doctor, "It is a noble profession."

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
