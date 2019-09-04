Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the Funeral Home
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
at the Funeral Home
Inurnment
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, WI
Alexander G. "Al" Levandoski

Alexander "Al" G. Levandoski

Milwaukee - Reunited with his wife, Rosie, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 72. Loving father of Jessica (Vince) Bontempo and James (Amy) Cammack. Proud Papa Al of David, Alexa, Nick, and Nicolas. Also loved by siblings, other family member and friends.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service 3 PM. Inurnment with Military Honors at 3 PM Wednesday, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
