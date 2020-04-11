|
Alexander George Sklenarz
Elm Grove - Alexander George Sklenarz passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home in Elm Grove Village, Wisconsin. He was 73 years old. Preceded in death by his Parents, Leopold and Stanislawa (Chciuk) Sklenarz, sisters Krystyna and Barbara, and the love of his life, Wife Jane Brauer, he is survived by his loving Daughter, Elizabeth Ann Thanh Sklenarz; Nephews Gregory (Natalie) Bokota of Crown Point, IN and Paul (Wendy) Bokota of Irvine, CA; Brothers-in law Stanley (Krystyna) Bokota and William (Kathy) Brauer, numerous Cousins and great nieces and nephews, and beloved friends.
Alex was born on May 27, 1946, in Edinburgh, Scotland. His parents were survivors of Joseph Stalin's occupation of Poland in World War II. His Father, a Prosecutor and then a Magistrate in Poland preceding the War, was forced into exile, separated from his wife who was seized with her two young daughters and sent to Siberia. After several years, the couple reunited in England. Tragically, Barbara (age 3) died on the trip out of Siberia.
Alex was born in Scotland in the years of their newfound freedom. In the 1950's, the couple emigrated to Milwaukee where Alex was raised. Alex was a 1964 graduate of Don Bosco High School.
A brilliant man, Alex obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Marquette University and subsequently studied at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, obtaining his Juris Doctorate Degree. He long-served the State and People of Wisconsin, first briefly as a Public Defender, and later as a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney for over thirty years.
Alex eventually met Jane, and the canvas of his life was illuminated by her passion, joy and effervescent spirit. They welcomed with joy their Daughter, Elizabeth, who completed their family with immeasurable love and happiness.
Alex had a thirst for knowledge. He was a voracious reader, who could intelligently discuss nearly every topic, from ancient history to astronomy, to modern gadgetry. His anecdotes of work as a Prosecutor were equally fascinating. He loved his Family, his Friends, and this Country. He was generous of heart, mind, and pocket!
Despite his profound heartbreak and sorrow at the passing of his Bride, all those who knew "Al the Pal" will remember his laughter, his smile, his intellect and his boundless generosity. There will simply never be a kinder, more devoted relative or friend than Alex Sklenarz. May he rest in eternal peace.
Private mass to be held with a public memorial to take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020