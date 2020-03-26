Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Alexander John "Alex" Kaelin

Alexander John Kaelin "Alex"

Brookfield - Found his peace on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at age 29. Wonderful son of Patty (Todd) Merrill and Mark (Sue) Kaelin. Brave brother of Matthew and Macenzie Kaelin. Special grandson of Nello (Penny) Copen and the late Al and the late Isabelle Kaelin. Favorite nephew of Christine (Dale "Dude") Denton and John (Tammy) Copen. Loved by John (Kathy) Kaelin, Mary (Pat) Donahue, Gail Kaelin, Brian Kaelin, and Bob (Tina) Kaelin. Also loved by many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

A celebration of Alex's life is pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Strain for the Brain.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
