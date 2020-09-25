1/1
Alexander John "Al" Kluth Ii
Alexander John Kluth, II "Al"

Wauwatosa - Al was born June 25th, 1959 and born to Eternal Life on September 21st, 2020, at the age of 61 years.

Precious son of Alexander John (Al) and Lois Genevieve (Haebig) Kluth.

Beloved brother of his identical twin Christopher, Timothy (Barbara), Robert (Mary), Charles, Anne (Hugh) Kluth - O'Connor, Edward (Kim), Laurence (Jessica) and Mary.

Cherished nephew of Mary (Haebig) and Bill Roets, and Godmother Bobby (Haebig) and Jim Eaton. Dear Godson of John (Gerrie) Hickey.

Dear uncle of Liliana, Bella, Kyle (fiancé Kelly), Rachael (Ben), Adrian, Elena, Goddaughter Isabel, Eva, Ivan, Jack, Molly, Adeline Grace, Godson Alexander III, Eloise, Kendall and Henry.

Al is also remembered fondly by other family, friends, and colleagues.

Al was proud to be a graduate of Marquette University High School (1977) and St. Norbert College (1981). Al also attended the Institute for American Universities, Aix-en-Provence, France and the Thunderbird American Graduate School of International Management in Phoenix, Arizona.

Al was a dedicated employee of Lakefront Brewery, and prior to that, Beer Capitol Distributing.

Please consider a donation in memory of Al to Marquette University High School, St. Norbert College, the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, or the American Cancer Society.

A special note of gratitude to all of Al's and the Kluth Family's Benefactors.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Schmidt & Bartelt, Wauwatosa (10121 W North Ave) on Tuesday, October 6th from 4 to 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM on Wednesday, October 7th at the Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee (1145 W Wisconsin Ave), followed by graveside services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee (7301 West Nash St).

Due to Covid Restrictions, there will be a limited number of people allowed to attend Al's Services at Gesu Church, therefore family only. However, we do welcome you to join us via Zoom live-stream, at the link below, which will be enabled at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

"I have always believed that God never gives a cross to bear larger than we can carry. No matter what, He wants us to be happy, not sad. Birds sing after a storm. Why shouldn't we?" ~ Rose Kennedy (1890-1995)

https://zoom.us/j/95272898988?pwd=Q1VKeENwMzEyaFcxblE5ZVdNQmtJdz09






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
