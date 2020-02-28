Resources
Alexander K. "Alex" Dittrich

Alexander K. "Alex" Dittrich Notice
Alexander K. "Alex" Dittrich

Hubertus - Found peace on Feb. 27, 2020. Age 79 years. Loving husband of Margaret (nee Mueller) for almost 60 years. Loving dad of Stacey Bittman, Jenean (Steve) Lovelien, and Alex (Cathleen). Proud grandpa of Samantha and Tyler Bittman, Jack, Ben, and Joe Lovelien and Sophia and Nicholas Dittrich. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Colette (the late Richard) Albert. Private Family Services were held. Alex was with the Hamilyon School District for 36 years. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
