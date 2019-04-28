Services
Mueller, Alexander Born November 13, 1928 in Mucsi Hungary, Found Peace April 23, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of 62 years to Johanna. Loving dad of George (Patti). Dear Opa of Joseph (Alyssa) and Theresa. Preceded in death by his parents Georg and Anna Mueller and sister Anna Erb. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alexander was a retired bricklayer/mason who came to the U.S. in 1955. Alex was a longtime member of the Mucsi Family Club. Many thanks to Mary S. and the Aseracare Hospice team for their kind care and support. Visitation Tues. April 30, 2019 at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
