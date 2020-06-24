Rev. Alexis Luzi
Rev. Alexis Luzi, Capuchin friar and priest, died on 22 June 2020 at the age of 95.
Alex was born on 11 March 1925, the son of Pasquale and Eufemia (nee Lucchesi) Luzi in Manitowoc WI.
Alex was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1943 and perpetually professed in 1947. He was ordained a priest in 1951.
Alex was on the faculty at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary WI from 1952-1954, and a teaching professor at St. Anthony Seminary in Marathon WI from 1956-1969. From 1970-1978, he was local minister at St. Benedict Friary in Milwaukee and the director of the Community Meal Program there.
Alex retired from active ministry in 1979, but continued to help out at parishes in Milwaukee for the next several years. In 2015 he was transferred to the Capuchin retirement home in Appleton WI.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 26 at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Church in Mt Calvary.
Alex is survived by his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 75 years.
The Sippel Funeral Home of St. Cloud, WI is assisting with arrangements; (920) 999-2291 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.