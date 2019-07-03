Services
Carson, Alfred Jr. E. Age 36 yrs. Transition on June 25, 2019. Beloved father of King Alfred Eugene Carson III and Prince Nasir LaRonRay Carson. Loving son of Connie Bledsoe and Alfred E. Sr. (Wilma Hodges) Carson. Brother of Aaron Bledsoe. Also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11AM at Parklawn Assembly of God 3725 N. Sherman Blvd. Instate Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Friday 3-7PM(Family hr. 6-7PM) at:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 3 to July 4, 2019
