Alfred "Al" Gardetto



Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved father of Eileen Jordan, Jim (Barb) Gardetto, Mark (Monica Weis) Gardetto, and Dawn (Rick) Fass. Proud grandpa to Dani, Derek, Laura, Mike, Kristy, London, Luke and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Anne Hann and extended family including nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as Uncle Al the Kiddie's Pal. His generosity, quick wit, laughter, and love for his family will be missed.



Al is preceded in death by his loving parents Frank & Josephine; sister Tessie Bodendorfer; brothers-in-law Glen Bodendorfer & Joe Hann; and son-in-law Dave Jordan.



Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, July 10 at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S 27th Street, Oak Creek. Funeral mass to be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1720 E Norwich Avenue, Milwaukee. Please note that protective face masks are required to be worn during the visitation and mass.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to his personal home caregiver, Marycel, and the staff at The Terrace nursing home (Waukegan, IL) who provided our dad with compassionate care and comfort over the years.









