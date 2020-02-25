Resources
Alfred Gaszak Sr.

Alfred Gaszak Sr. Notice
Alfred Gaszak Sr.

On Saturday February 22, 2020 Alfred J Gaszak Jr. joined his Heavenly Father and his Earthly Father, Alfred Gaszak Sr., at the age of 67 at his sons home in Riverside, CA. He is survived by his Daughter Ronda Talty, his son Christopher Gaszak (Elly) his Mother Connie Gaszak, his Brothers Jeff (Mary) and Brad (Roxanne). Also survived by his Grandsons Dustin Gaszak, Cody Gaszak, Dylan Gaszak and Joe Talty. He will be missed by many relatives, friends and coworkers. Upon retirement from CMI Trucking in California relocated to Skwentna, Alaska where he had many caring friends. Al will be missed by all as he was a very special person. Private services pending in Riverside, CA.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
