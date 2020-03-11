|
Alfred J. Kubicek
Age 95. Went lovingly into the arms of our Lord on March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Rodden). Loving father of Mary (the late Nicholas) Mazzucca, Thomas (Judith), Gerald (Nancy), David (Jeanne), Edward (Kathy), Paul (Rosanne), and John (Johanna) Kubicek. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lucia, brothers, Anthony, Roman, John and sister Rosalia. Further survived by his sister Elizabeth (late Francis Putnam) and brother Edward (Vonnie), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 AM, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee). Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Alfred was a WWII Army veteran with the 740th Field Artillery Battalion who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He worked as a precision tool grinder at Ladish for 40 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020