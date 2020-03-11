Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map

Alfred J. Kubicek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Kubicek Notice
Alfred J. Kubicek

Age 95. Went lovingly into the arms of our Lord on March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Rodden). Loving father of Mary (the late Nicholas) Mazzucca, Thomas (Judith), Gerald (Nancy), David (Jeanne), Edward (Kathy), Paul (Rosanne), and John (Johanna) Kubicek. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lucia, brothers, Anthony, Roman, John and sister Rosalia. Further survived by his sister Elizabeth (late Francis Putnam) and brother Edward (Vonnie), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 AM, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee). Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Alfred was a WWII Army veteran with the 740th Field Artillery Battalion who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He worked as a precision tool grinder at Ladish for 40 years.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline