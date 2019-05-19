|
|
Sawatske, Alfred L. (Al, Poppy) Age 87, a proud Korean War Vet was set free of pain and joined his Savior, Jesus Christ while at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL on March 9, 2019. Alfred was born in Germany in 1931 to Renate (Schneider) and Ludwig Sawatske. He graduated from Boys Tech, Milwaukee, WI in 1950 and served in the US Air Force at Lockbourne Air Force Base as a SSGT Crew chief on a B47 Bomber. In 1955 he married Bettie Patrick. They were together 63 years. They raised 2 children together in Muskego, WI He was a carpenter in South Central Wisconsin and was a member of the Carpenters Union for 62 years. Al and Bettie retired to Bartow, FL where they resided for 34 years, spending summers in Wild Rose, WI. Al loved his kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also liked to hunt, fish, play cards and had a deep appreciation for the north woods. He is survived by his daughter, Joette (George) Edgar and his son A. Russell (Mary) Sawatske, By 3 grandchildren: Renate Markle and her children Maitreya & Luna, Lacey (Lee) Markle and their daughter Saphira, and Brooke Sawatske. He is also survived by his brother Arnold (Pauline) Sawatske and his sister Joy (Lowell) Barden. Many thanks to the James A Haley VA Home Based Primary Care Team for the help and care Al received. Memorial Services to be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, S77W18426 Janesville Rd., Muskego, WI 54960 on Friday, July 12th at 3:15 pm. Followed by a Celebration of Life with Military Honors at VFW Post 5716 Hoeppner-Horn Bros, 17980 W Beloit Rd., New Berlin, WI 53146 Memorials can be made to: -Wisconsin Chapter, 2311 S 108th St., West Allis, WI 53227....... PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">wisconsin.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019