Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfreda Lewan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfreda J. Lewan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfreda J. Lewan Notice
Alfreda J. Lewan

West Allis - Found peace on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Loving mother of Sandra (John) Riedel. Proud grandma of Alexander. Sister of Margaret, Carol and John. Alfreda "Alfie" was preceded in death by her parents Alfred (Caroline) and sisters Gertrude and Florence. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1PM-3PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (7626 W. Greenfield Ave. West Allis, WI 53214), with a funeral service to follow at 3PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfreda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline