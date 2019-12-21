|
|
Alfreda J. Lewan
West Allis - Found peace on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Loving mother of Sandra (John) Riedel. Proud grandma of Alexander. Sister of Margaret, Carol and John. Alfreda "Alfie" was preceded in death by her parents Alfred (Caroline) and sisters Gertrude and Florence. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1PM-3PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (7626 W. Greenfield Ave. West Allis, WI 53214), with a funeral service to follow at 3PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019