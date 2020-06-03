Alfreda M. SalapatNew Berlin - Born on July 11, 1933 in Poland, Alfreda passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her sister Kaziamira Goskowicz of Fort Wayne, IN and is survived by her sisters Suzanna Andryszkiewicz of Plover, WI and Jadwiga Kartes of Wausau, WI, and her brother Richard Janiszewski of Wausau, WI. She is survived by her three children: Wanda Beaulieu (John) of Annandale, VA; Irene Hawkinson (the late Kenneth) of New Berlin, WI and Stephen Salapat (Diane) of Howards Grove, WI, as well as 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.For further information and complete obituary, please visit our website: