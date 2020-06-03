Alfreda M. Salapat
Alfreda M. Salapat

New Berlin - Born on July 11, 1933 in Poland, Alfreda passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her sister Kaziamira Goskowicz of Fort Wayne, IN and is survived by her sisters Suzanna Andryszkiewicz of Plover, WI and Jadwiga Kartes of Wausau, WI, and her brother Richard Janiszewski of Wausau, WI. She is survived by her three children: Wanda Beaulieu (John) of Annandale, VA; Irene Hawkinson (the late Kenneth) of New Berlin, WI and Stephen Salapat (Diane) of Howards Grove, WI, as well as 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

For further information and complete obituary, please visit our website:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Loving Sympathy Basket- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 2, 2020
Aunt Alfreda was a gentle, sweet soft-spoken Lady - She & my Mother share a lot of memories both good & bad since they were young girls in Poland. She will be forever in my Family's thoughts & hearts.
Liz Van Asten
Family
