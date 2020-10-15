Alice Antczak
Milwaukee - passed away peacefully on October 07, 2020. Alice is survived by her daughters Janis (Keith) Price, Jodi (Mark) Borkenhagen; her grandchildren Alyssa Price, Megan Borkenhagen and Lauren Borkenhagen; her great grandchildren Kaylee, Aubrey, Angel, Tru and Anthony; her sister Sharon (Owen) Breider; her in-laws Pat Johnson, Paul (Linda) Antczak and Michael (Sally) Antczak along with many more family and friends. Alice is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Rick Antczak; her siblings Evelyn, Irene, Casimir Jr., and Jane and many other relatives and close friends.
Alice was a long-time employee of Kohl's Food Stores and a member of the Christian Women at St. Gerard's. She was a loving mother, Nana/Nani to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (3100 S 41st St., Milwaukee) on Wednesday, October 21. A visitation will be held from 10 am until 11:45 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity
would be appreciated.