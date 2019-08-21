|
Eisenhauer, Alice Catherine (Nee Koller) Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 83, surrounded by family. She was born on September 21, 1935 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Alice was born the third youngest of thirteen children to Elizabeth and Alfred Koller. She grew up in the home that stood on 76th and North Ave, where the bank now stands. After attending St. Bernard's Parish school and then Pius XI High School, she moved to Baraboo, WI. Returning a few years later and meeting her husband, Richard, she gave birth to nine children. Alice was a very generous and loving person. She gave selflessly to her family and friends. The family home was always open to friends, relatives and neighbors, and many parties and celebrations were had over the years. Alice also had a very strong faith and was an active member of St. Bernard's Parish. Her greatest passions were cooking and baking. She is known for her divine cheesecakes and used food as a means to share her love and fill people's hearts. Her other passions included sewing, knitting, crocheting, playing the bells, puzzles, cribbage, and spending time with family and friends. She was employed at several restaurants over the years and volunteered in St. Bernard's kitchen, office, and many Bazaars. Alice also was employed at two companies, developing microfiche, where she met many wonderful people over the years. Alice received a proclamation in January 2004, from the City of Wauwatosa, to thank her for her selfless service to others, and congratulate her on being the 2004 National Catholic Education Association's Distinguished Graduate. She is survived by her children Dennis, Paul "Ike" (fiancee Julie), Cindy (Alan), Edward (Madeline), Beth (fiance Gary), Donald (Julie), Teri, Ginger (Tim), and Cathy (Shari); her grandchildren Jessica, Cheryl, Chimine, Katie, Jim, Olivia, Edward, Krystal, Toni, and great grandchildren Tristan, Madeline, Asher, Chance and Camden. She is also survived by her sister Bernadette Hamilton and by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is proceeded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" of 61 years, her parents Alfred and Elizabeth Koller, and her siblings Alfred, Lucille, Mary, Walter, Victor, Jean, Rose Marie, Elizabeth "Betty", Margaret "Marge", James, and Ralph. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4-7pm at Becker Ritter Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day, Saturday, August 24th, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wauwatosa beginning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard's Parish or St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019