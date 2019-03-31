|
Shumway, Alice Dorothy (Nee Rafalski) Born on March 29, 1922. She was born to eternal life on March 29, 2019. Alice was a devoted Catholic. Her family and friends have benefitted from her prayerful devotion to God. You could always count on her to pray for you. She lived a life exemplifying unconditional love for her family and friends. She was always direct and told you what she thought but never judged. She just loved each and every one of us for our gifts and flaws. God gave her the greatest birthday present ever by uniting her with her husband, Russell, whom she adored since meeting him while out dancing one night in 1939 as his band played. We know she is dancing and listening to him play and sing in heaven. We will miss her quick witted humor, no nonsense disposition, storytelling, and unconditional love. She made us the family we are in life and will continue to be after her death. Alice will be dearly missed by all who knew her. God gained a really good angel with her passing. Alice is survived by her children: Ervin Shumway, Mary (Phillip) Florek and Shirley (Scott) Rindt. Her grandchildren: Michelle (William) Johnston, Pamela (Paul) Sviatoslavsky, Kristen (Christopher) Bergstrom, Melissa Gaylord, Sara Martin, Timothy (Megan) Florek, Andrew (Dana) Bach, Erin Baker, Jennifer Moston and Nicholas Rindt. Also survived by great grandchildren: Lindsay and Joseph Johnston: Isabelle and Justina Sviatoslavsky; Gavin, Olivia and Harrison Bergstrom; Colten, Dominik and Malerie Gaylord; Max and Kassandra Martin; Dylan, Jackson and Vera Florek; Eleanor Terrones and Oliver Bach; Savannah Klessig and Dayne Baker; Stella, Gretta and Charles Delcore and Jett Moston; Aimie and Samuel Rindt. Alice is also survived by her brother, Leonard Rafalski and sisters-in-law Arlyn Robinson and Jan Shumway as well as many nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Frank Rafalski, her daughter-in-law Dianna Shumway and her loving husband of 72 years, Russell Shumway. Visitation Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church - formerly St. Aloysius Church (1405 S. 92nd St.) 9:30 Am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Alice was a long time member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, and the Christian Women's Society. She was past president of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #449, Past president of the Ladies of Columbus, council #3095. She and Russ volunteered at the VA at Woods. She retired from Kohls Food store after 20 years. Memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (formerly St. Aloysius) and Honor Flights.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019