Nettesheim, Alice E. Nettesheim, Alice E. peacefully passed away at her home and entered the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at the age of 87. Proceeded in death by her devoted and loving husband, William. Dear mother of Terry (Rick) Helman, Colleen (Mark) Hoover, Allan Nettesheim, Dean (Debbie) Nettesheim, Kathy (Rick) Boerst, Jill (Paul) Pichler, Lisa (Randy) Heinritz, David (Francine) Nettesheim, Gary (Wanda) Nettesheim, Nancy (Geno) Kasprzak, Laure (Mark) Schwalbe, Diane (Tony) Nienas, Kari (Jamie) Bloedow. Loving grandmother of 32 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Further survived by Brother-in-law Robert, Daughter-in-law Diana, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Myra Kannenberg and Father and Mother-in-law Lance and Doretta Nettesheim, as well as Brother and Sister-in-law Samuel and Betty Johns. Sadly, missed are her children Glenn and Patricia and grandsons Jason and Leo. Alice was a long-time resident of Pewaukee where she attended high school and met her sweetheart William, who was the love of her life. Alice built her life around family; she was a devoted wife and nurturing mother who enjoyed a variety of hobbies including sewing, baking, scrapbooking, attending her children's after school activities and local sporting events. Alice's strong Catholic faith led her to travel to the Holy Lands, Rome, and Assisi. Her caring heart and unconditional love she shared with all of us will never be forgotten. Visitation from 3-6pm with mass to follow will be held at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church on Friday, April 5, 2019 located at N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are welcomed to Katy's Kloset and . Yonke and Son Funeral Home 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee 262-691-1900.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019