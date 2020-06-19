Alice Fuhrman
Miss Alice Fuhrman

Union Grove - Formally of Franksville, passed away June 16, 2020 at the age of 99.

Dear sister of the late Miss Marie Fuhrman and the late Jerome (Florence) Fuhrman. Beloved aunt of Grant (Donna) Fuhrman, Lee (Patricia) Fuhrman and Jerome (Darlene) Fuhrman. Special cousin of Gilbert (Audrey) Hagemann. Also survived by great nieces and nephews Beth (Karl) Fritchen, April Fuhrman, Ryan (Jennie) Fuhrman, Sally (Randy) Sneller, Melody Kowalczyk, Taryn (Tony) Fuhrman-Hall and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation to take place at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S 27th St, Oak Creek) Wednesday June 24 from 10:30am- 11am with a prayer service to follow. Burial at St Louis Cemetery.

Memorials appreciated to St. James Catholic Parish Franklin.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
JUN
24
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

