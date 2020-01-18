|
|
Alice Golembiewski
West Allis - Alice M. (nee Theoret) Golembiewski, 87, of West Allis, formerly of Flat Rock, MI, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at The Bay at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Wausau, WI. She leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Louis W. Golembiewski: three daughters, Teresa A. Golembiewski of Whitewater, Joan M. (Dave) Junkhan of DePere, Janet L. (Terry) Bennett of Wausau; one son, Michael L. Golembiewski of Waterford: three grandchildren, Liam Bennett, Mitchell Junkhan, and Erin Bennett. Alice was born to Mose and Leah (nee Gareau) Theoret on March 11, 1932. After moving to Milwaukee and marrying Louis, she became an active member and volunteer at St. Aloysius Church and School. She also volunteered at Polish Fest, Italian Fest and ran school rummage sales and bingo. Alice was an eucharistic minister and made countless purificators for the church. Alice loved to play cards and travel with her husband. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Richard of Syracuse, NY, Raymond, Clarence, Donald, and Marie Theoret, all of Flat Rock, MI. She was a beloved auntie to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4-7 pm with Vigil Service at 6 PM and Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St) 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial At 11 AM. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Marshfield, Inc. or have a mass said in Alice's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020