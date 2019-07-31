Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Alice H. Johnson

Alice H. Johnson Notice
Johnson, Alice H. (Nee Hansen) Passed away July 28, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Julian. Dear mother of Jewel (Steve) Molthen. Loving grandmother of Bernie (Pam) Molthen, Luke (Angie) Molthen and Alicia (Mel) Molthen. Great grandmother of Julian, Clara, Mason and Ava. Sister of Alpha Goodman, Mildred Repich, Vivian Huggler and Kenneth (Janet) Hansen. Also nieces, nephews and her friends at Lafollette Apartments. Visitation Thursday August 1, from 10 AM - 12 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave. New Berlin, with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. We love you Mom. You may be gone from here, but you will never be forgotten. To receive this obit/directions, text 1853573 to 414 301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
