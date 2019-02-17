Services
Wagner, Alice H. (Nee Schreiber) Found Peace on February 10, 2019, age 94. Preceded in death by her husband Laurence, sons; Keith and Larry Jr. Beloved mother of Patti (Steve) Kendall. Loving grandmother of Patrick(Sara) and Stephanie Kendall and Dana (Kevin) Pawlak and great grandmother of Sam, Shaelin and Sabrina Kendall, Sawyer and Hailey Pawlak. Visitation Sunday February 24, 2019 at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, W156 N8131 Pilgrim Rd, from 12:30PM until time of the Funeral Service at 2PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
