Alice Kniewel, 93, of West Allis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 with her loving family at her side, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital. Born in Milwaukee, Oct. 4, 1925 the third of four children born to Matthew and Anna (Wisniewski) Pluta who were Polish immigrants. A 1943 graduate of South Division High School and a 1947 graduate of Mt. Mary College. United in marriage to Albert A. Kniewel on June 24, 1950.
She was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, the Milwaukee Society of the Polish National Alliance.Surviving are her children; Barbara Vitense, Janice (David) Stark, Ann (Stephen) Koch and Thomas (Andrea) Kniewel, 9 grandchildren; Brian (Julie) Vitense, Jennifer (Kyle) Jacobs, Tim Vitense, Kyle (Heidi) Vitense, Allison (Jamin) Seippel, Andrew (Alison) Stark, Nicholas Koch, Jamie Koch, and Alexander Kniewel, 9 great-grandchildren; Paeton and Landon Vitense, Preston and Olivia Jacobs, Serena and Erin Vitense, Channing, Chloe and Brady Seippel and two more great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband; Albert Kniewel, two sisters, one brother.
Visitation Fri. Oct. 4, 2019 4-7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 6615 W. Oklahoma Ave. Visitation Sat. Oct.5, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W Beloit Rd. Milwaukee 9:30-10:15 a.m. Eulogy at 10:15am, Mass of Christian Burial,10:30 a.m. Fr. Dave Cooper officiating. Entombment, St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions in honor of our mom may be given to St. Matthias Food Pantry, 9306 W Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53227.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019