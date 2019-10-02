Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 W. Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W Beloit Road
Milwaukee , WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W Beloit Road
Milwaukee , WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Kniewel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Kniewel


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Kniewel Notice
Alice Kniewel, 93, of West Allis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 with her loving family at her side, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital. Born in Milwaukee, Oct. 4, 1925 the third of four children born to Matthew and Anna (Wisniewski) Pluta who were Polish immigrants. A 1943 graduate of South Division High School and a 1947 graduate of Mt. Mary College. United in marriage to Albert A. Kniewel on June 24, 1950.

She was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, the Milwaukee Society of the Polish National Alliance.Surviving are her children; Barbara Vitense, Janice (David) Stark, Ann (Stephen) Koch and Thomas (Andrea) Kniewel, 9 grandchildren; Brian (Julie) Vitense, Jennifer (Kyle) Jacobs, Tim Vitense, Kyle (Heidi) Vitense, Allison (Jamin) Seippel, Andrew (Alison) Stark, Nicholas Koch, Jamie Koch, and Alexander Kniewel, 9 great-grandchildren; Paeton and Landon Vitense, Preston and Olivia Jacobs, Serena and Erin Vitense, Channing, Chloe and Brady Seippel and two more great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband; Albert Kniewel, two sisters, one brother.

Visitation Fri. Oct. 4, 2019 4-7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 6615 W. Oklahoma Ave. Visitation Sat. Oct.5, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W Beloit Rd. Milwaukee 9:30-10:15 a.m. Eulogy at 10:15am, Mass of Christian Burial,10:30 a.m. Fr. Dave Cooper officiating. Entombment, St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions in honor of our mom may be given to St. Matthias Food Pantry, 9306 W Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53227.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport St. Rhinelander, WI 54501, 715-365-4343.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline